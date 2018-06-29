Centre accords calamity relief fund to 3 states

[India], June 29 (ANI): The Central government on Friday approved calamity relief funds to Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, and Nagaland, who were affected by floods and landslides in the year between 2017-2018.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level committee meeting in the national capital for the central assistance to the three states.

The committee approved the additional assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) of Rs 179.91 crore (Rs. 66.77 crores for floods + Rs. 113.14 crores for drought - Rabi) for Andhra Pradesh, Rs 144.26 crore for Arunachal Pradesh and Rs 65.69 crore for Nagaland.

The Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh, Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers of the Ministries of Home Affairs, Finance and Agriculture and NITI Aayog were present in the meeting. (ANI)