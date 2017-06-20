Centre accords Z+ NSG security cover to Ram Nath Kovind

[India], June 20 (ANI): The Centre has accorded Z+ security cover of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos to NDA Presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind.

According to reports, a squad of 10-12 armed NSG commandos will be with Kovind, along with escort and pilot vehicles.

The black cat commandos will take care of the Kovind's security till he takes over the office of the President of India.

Besides Kovind, Other high-profile politicians being provided security cover by NSG include Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader L K Advani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also got protection by NSG.

Earlier in the day President Pranab Mukherjee accepted the resignation of Ramnath Kovind as the Governor of Bihar a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) named him as its Presidential nominee. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Monday announced the name of Kovind as NDA's consensus candidate for the post of Indian President. The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued the notification in this regard and the process of the nomination has started that will continue till June 28. (ANI)