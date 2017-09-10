Centre aims for providing 1 crore to kin of CAPF brave hearts: Rajnath

[India], September 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Centre aims to provide Rs. 1 crore to the next kin of deceased Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) brave hearts who lost their lives on duty.

"It is my aim to provide at least Rs. 1 crore to the families of our martyrs from the CAPFs. We have also launched the "Bharat ke Veer" portal to support the families of our martyrs and the nation as a whole has given tremendous support to their cause," Singh said while addressing a Sainik Sammelan at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 90 Battalion Camp in Anantnag.

He also assured that the Centre is ready to extend more facilities to the CRPF personnel, and that the Centre will consider providing helicopter services in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh also met with National Conference delegation headed by Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Sunday. Singh, who is on a four-day visit to state earlier reiterated that he is willing to have discussion with anyone with an open heart to bring peace to the Valley. He also appealed to the people to come forward to have a discussion if they have any complaints or qualms. Delivering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to the security personnel, Home Minister Singh said, "I have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message for you; he appreciated and acknowledged bravery and valour shown by you."(ANI)