Centre appointed 17 judges in SC in three years, says Prasad

[India], June 15 (ANI): Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that in the three years tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, 17 judges in the Supreme Court and 232 judges in the High Court have been appointed.

While asserting that in the past three years of the BJP rule 224 additional judges made permanent, Prasad while addressing a press conference said, "During last three years till May 2017, 17 judges in Supreme Court and 232 in High Courts have been appointed. 1,824 redundant Central Acts have been identified for repeal. So far, 1,200 Acts have been repealed."

Former chief justice of India T. S. Thakur has been critical of Modi Government and has often complained that the Central Government is not ready to give proper facilities to judiciary. The former CJI who retired earlier this year had asserted that vacancy, apart from infrastructure, is a major concern for Tribunals. He had also expressed his displeasure on the issue of vacancy. (ANI)