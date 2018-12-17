Centre appoints Madhavi Divan ASG

Garima Tyagi

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Central government on Monday appointed advocate Madhavi Divan the Additional Solicitor General (ASG).

Divan will represent the government in the Supreme Court and will hold office till June 30, 2020. She is the third woman who has been appointed ASG in the apex court.

Divan has represented the governments of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in the top court.

She has obtained her law degree from Pembroke College, University of Cambridge and started her career as a lawyer in the Bombay High Court.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising was the first woman to be appointed as the ASG, while the second one was Pinky Anand, who still holds the post. (ANI)