Centre approves additional assistance for UP, Maharashtra

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday approved an additional assistance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) of Rs 157.23 crore for the state of Uttar Pradesh and Rs 60.76 crore for the state of Maharashtra.

The decision was taken in a High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting convened to consider the additional central assistance to the states of Uttar Pradesh (affected by rabi drought during 2017-18) and Maharashtra (affected by pest attack and cyclone during 2017).

The Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare minister Radha Mohan Singh, Home Secretary, Rajiv Gauba and other senior officers from the finance ministry, the ministry of home affairs, the ministry of agriculture and NITI Aayog were present during the meeting. (ANI)