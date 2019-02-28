Centre approves Agra, Kanpur metro rail projects

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): In a boost to urban public transport, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Narendra Modi on Thursday approved metro rail projects of Kanpur and Agra cities in Uttar Pradesh.

The Agra metro rail project will have two corridors. These corridors will connect major public nodes, tourist places and city cluster areas of Agra. The implementation of the metro rail system will result in less vehicular traffic and better movement on the roads leading to the reduction in congestion, travel time, cost of journey and pollution.

The metro rail system will also promote transit-oriented development which will lead to the development of more residential and commercial complexes along the corridors.

The Agra metro rail project will have two corridors which will pass through heart of the city and connect prominent tourist places including Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Sikandra as well as ISBT, Raja Ki Mandi Railway Station, Medical College, Agra Cant Railway Station, Collectorate, Sanjay Place and surrounding densely populated residential areas.

1. The length of Sikandra to Taj East Gate corridor 14.00 km, which is partly elevated and partly underground comprises of 13 stations (6-Elevated and 7-Underground).

2. The length of Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar corridor is 15.40 km comprising of 14 stations all elevated.

3. Estimated cost of the project is Rs. 8,379.62 crore and will be completed in five years.

About 20 lakh population of the city is expected to be benefitted by the upcoming metro project.

The proposed corridors will be having multimodal integration with railway stations and BRTS stations and will have feeder network of bus, Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) and Non-Motorised Transport (NMT).

The metro project will have non-fare box revenue from rental and advertisement as well as Value Capture Financing (VCF) through the mechanism of Transit Oriented Development (TOD) and Transfer of Development Rights (TDR).

The Kanpur metro rail project will also have two corridors, which will connect major public nodes and city cluster areas of Kanpur. The implementation of the metro rail system will result in less vehicular traffic and better movement on the roads leading to a reduction in congestion, travel time, cost of journey and pollution.

It will also promote transit-oriented development which will lead to the development of more residential and commercial complexes along the corridors.

1. The length of ITT to Naubasta corridor is 23.785 km, which is partly elevated and partly underground and comprises of 22 stations (14-Elevated and 8-Underground).

2. The length of Agriculture University to Barra-8 corridor is 8.60 km comprising of four elevated and four underground stations.

3. Estimated cost of the project is Rs 11,076.48 crore and will be completed in five years.

IJT Kanpur to Naubasta corridor will pass through heart of the city covering several prominent educational institutions, railway and bus stations, including IIT Kanpur, CSJM University, GSYM Medical College, Jhakarkati Bus Station and Kanpur Central Railway Station etc.

Agriculture University to Barra-8 corridor will provide smooth connectivity to various densely populated residential areas including Kakadeo and Govind Nagar etc. The metro will provide eco-friendly and sustainable public transport to residents, commuters, industrial workers, visitors and travellers.

About 40 lakh population is expected to be benefitted by the new metro rail project.