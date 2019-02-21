Centre approves air travel for all paramilitary personnel in J-K sector

Days after a CRPF convoy was attacked in Pulwama, the Central government on Thursday approved air travel for all the personnel of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) in Jammu and Kashmir sector.

according to MHA, this will entitle air travel to all CAPF personnel on the Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors.

The decision will immediately benefit approximately 7,80,000 personnel of the CAPFs in the ranks of Constable, Head Constable and ASI who were otherwise not eligible earlier.

This includes journey on duty and journey on leave, i.e; while going on leave from J&K to home and return. This facility is in addition to the existing air courier services for CAPFs that have been steadily extended in all sectors by the MHA to help the jawans cut down on travel time during their journey to and fro from home on leave. The decision comes in the wake of suicide car bomb attack on a CRPF convoy on February 14 in the Pulwama district when it was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. At least 40 personnel were killed in the attack. (ANI)