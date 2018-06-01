Centre approves construction of houses for urban poor

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Centre has approved construction of 1.5 lakh houses for urban poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in a missive that latest approval entails an investment of Rs. 7,227 crore with central assistance of Rs. 2,209 crore.

The approval was given in the 34th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held here on Thursday.

With the latest approval for construction of affordable houses, the cumulative figure under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has reached 47.52 lakh houses.

Andhra Pradesh has sanctioned 56,512 houses, while Uttar Pradesh got 23,060, Madhya Pradesh 17,920, Jharkhand 14,526 and Maharashtra 13,506 houses. Other states for which houses were approved included Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Punjab and Assam. Under the Yojana, the ministry targets construction of 1.2 crore houses for urban poor by 2022. (ANI)