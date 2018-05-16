Centre approves extension of Delhi Metro corridor

[India], May 16 (ANI): In an order to boost public transport infrastructure, the Union Cabinet has approved an extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Noida City Centre to Sector-62, Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The extension will cover a length of 6.675 k.m. at the total completion cost of Rs.1,967 crores.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was also present there, announced the approvals.

The Government of India liability will be Rs. 340.60 crore on account of Grant and Subordinate Debt.

The extension of Delhi Metro corridor from Noida City Centre to Noida Sector 62 is the extension to Dwarka-Noida City Centre line of Delhi Metro system which will result into people being assured about their mobility and thus more people will like to move to this satellite town of Delhi, thus decongesting Delhi. The population of Noida and people of surrounding areas will be benefitted by the extended line. At the project site, approximately 800 staff including Engineers and other staff has been engaged. Further, the DMRC has started the procedure for recruitment of around 200 employees for Operation and Maintenance of this corridor. About 81 percentage progress of civil work and 55 percentage of overall financial progress of the project have been achieved. (ANI)