Centre approves MoU with Egypt on agriculture, allied sectors

[India], Sep 12 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Egypt for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

The MoU provides for cooperation in areas of agricultural crops (especially wheat and maize), agricultural biotechnology, nanotechnology, irrigation and water management technology including water harvesting and micro-irrigation technology.

Other manually agreed areas by both the parties include- management of agriculture wastes and management for energy production; food security, safety and quality; horticulture; organic agriculture; livestock husbandry, livestock breeding, dairying, fisheries, feed and fodder production; animal products and value addition.

Both the countries also agreed on areas like Sanitary and phyto-sanitary issues concerning trade in plant and animal products; agriculture machinery in small scale; agri-business and marketing; pre and post-harvest procedures; food technology and processing; integrated pest management in agriculture; agricultural extension and rural development; agricultural trade & investment; intellectual property rights issues; technical know-how and human resources in seed sector; infrastructure development and capacity building in agriculture and allied sectors and other related areas of interest. The cooperation will also be effected through an exchange of research scientists and experts; exchange of agricultural information and scientific publications (journals, books, bulletins, statistical data on agriculture and allied sectors); exchange of germplasm and agriculture technology; and conducting joint seminars, workshops, symposiums and other similar activities. Under the MoU, a Joint Working Group (JWG) will be formed to enhance cooperation on matters of mutual interest including consultations on bilateral issues. The JWG will meet at least annually in the initial two years, alternately in India and Egypt to formulate joint work programs, facilitation and consultation, including making additional supplementary engagements with regard to specific issues. (ANI)