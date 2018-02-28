Centre approves purchase of Rs 9435 crore worth weapons

[India] February 28 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Wednesday approved the capital acquisition proposals of the Services and the Coast Guard worth around Rs 9435 crore.

The proposal also includes approval for procurement of 41,000 Light Machine Guns (LMG) and over 3.5 lakh Close Quarter Battle Carbines under Buy and Make (Indian) category.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the decision making body of the Defence Ministry, in the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, accorded approval for procurement of essential quantity of High Capacity Radio Relay (HCRR) for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force at an estimated cost of Rs 1092 crore.

The Ministry, in a statement, said the weapons are being procured particularly to enhance the firepower of soldiers deployed along India's borders with Pakistan and China. Earlier on February 13, the DAC, chaired by Sitharaman, accorded approval to Capital Acquisition Proposals of the Services valued at approximately Rs 15,935 crore. These included procurement of essential quantity of Light Machine Guns (LMG) for the three Services through the Fast Track Procedure at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,819 crore. "This procurement will meet the operational requirement of the troops deployed on the borders. A concurrent proposal is being processed for the balance quantity to be procured under the 'Buy and Make (Indian)' categorization," stated a press release. The DAC also accorded approval for procurement of 7.4 lakh Assault Rifles for the three Services. "These Rifles will be 'Made in India' under the categorisation of 'Buy and Make (Indian)', through both Ordnance Factory Board and Private Industry at an estimated cost of Rs 12,280 crore," said the statement. In the last one month, to equip the soldiers on the border with modern and more effective equipment, the DAC fast-tracked procurement of the three main personal weapons, i.e., Rifles, Carbines and Light Machine Guns. To enhance the ability of the Indian Coast Guard to rapidly undertake pollution control measures off the East Coast and Island Territories the DAC cleared the proposal for acquisition of two Pollution Control Vessels (PCV). These would be built by the Indian shipyards under Buy (lndian-lDDM) category worth approx Rs 673 crore. (ANI)