Centre approves Rs 1,146.12 cr cyclone 'Gaja' assistance for TN

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday approved additional assistance of Rs 1,146.12 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Tamil Nadu, which was affected by cyclone 'Gaja' recently.

Earlier on December 3, the Central government had released assistance of Rs 353.70 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) as an interim relief to the state.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh and Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Dr Rajiv Kumar are the members of the HLC.

At least 46 people were killed after the cyclone Gaja hit 12 districts of Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh in November 2018. The storm also caused widespread damage to property and livestock. (ANI)