Centre asks for report on Ram Navami violence in West Bengal

[India], Mar. 28 (ANI): The Centre has asked the West Bengal government for a report on the recent violence that marred the Ram Navami celebrations in the state.

The central government has asked the Mamata Banerjee-led government for a detailed report on what led to violence in various parts of West Bengal on Sunday and Monday during Ram Navami celebrations, which left three people dead.

The Centre also offered assistance in the form of the deployment of paramilitary forces to maintain law and order in the state.

Ram Navami celebrations turned sour, on Sunday, after clashes erupted in places like Raniganj, Kakinara and Purulia, between Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrang Dal workers, who were brandishing swords, trishuls (tridents) and at some areas pistols in their celebratory processions, and Trinamool Congress members, leaving three dead and several injured, including policemen. (ANI)