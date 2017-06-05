Centre assures homes for India's poor families by 2022

[India], June. 5 (ANI): Union Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has chalked out an elaborate plan to provide homes to all poor families in the country by 2022.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru today, on his two-day visit to Karnataka to explain to the people the achievements of Modi government in the past three years, Goyal said the Union Government's 'Jan Dhan' scheme had been a big success as it had helped the Centre disburse Rs two lakh crore of subsidies directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Earlier in April, pitching the formula of a 'pro-active and pro-people' governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence about the NDA Government coming to power yet again, adding that his party will in 2022 bring about a social economic change which will make India number one economically. "Making the poor man as a central point and to make his life sustainable, the thought of 'new India' is to free the poor man from unemployment and hunger. This was pitched by the Prime Minister," Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said. Elaborating on the Prime Minister's P2 and G2 formula, the Union Minister further said that they stand for pro active-pro people and Good Governance respectively. "These will not be achieved through talks alone only. In 2022, when we will be in power we will bring that social economic change which will make our nation number one economically," Gadkari added. (ANI)