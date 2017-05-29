Centre assures strict action against ragging

[India], May 29 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday while launching an anti-ragging mobile app introduced by the University Grants Commission (UGC) categorically stated that ragging will not be tolerated and students involved in it will not be allowed to continue their education in the respective institutions.

Simultaneously, Javadekar said the students would meet severe penalty and punishment as per the law.

Javadekar said, "This anti ragging app is a good step for protection and will give a feeling of security to students and those who are involved in ragging will not be tolerated and they will not be allowed to continue their education in that institution. At the same time they will meet severe penalty and punishment as per the law."

"Physical or mental torture of a new student is ragging which we won't allow, this is unacceptable and therefore this app will become a handy tool to any student who goes through such experience," he added. Earlier, one had to visit the website for registering a complaint of ragging and the record shows that timely action was taken which in turn had resulted in the decrease of such instances. But still this ill has to be eliminated completely. This mobile app will help students to register complaints to counter the menace of ragging and streamline the process of registering complaints. It will work on android system on which students can log in and register their complaints immediately. Accordingly all concerned will be informed immediately and action will start immediately. However the Minister expressed hope that good senior students will act as mentors for their juniors and was hopeful of the fact that majority of the senior students guide their juniors properly and in only a few cases ragging happens which needs to be completely eliminated from campuses. (ANI)