Centre bans sale of cattle for slaughter, brings restrictions on trade

New Delhi: The Centre has banned the sale of cattle for slaughter and has allowed it’s trade only among farm land owners across India in a new regulation for animal trade.

The first central regulation for cow protection in the name of animal welfare notified on Thursday is significant considering rising cases of violence against cow traders, mostly Muslims, by Hindu vigilante groups.

A Haryana-based dairy farmer Pehlu Khan was assaulted on April 1 in Rajasthan by a cow protection group leading to his death four days later. A month ago two cow traders in Assam were lynched on suspicion of transporting cows for slaughter.

Cow slaughter is banned in states except in most parts of north-east India and Kerala. “Take an undertaking that the animals are bought for agriculture purposes and not for slaughter,” says the special section for cattle in the rule notified under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960. The proviso also says that cattle bought cannot be resold within six months impinging the business of cow traders. Cattle can be sold only to a person having documents to prove he is an “agriculturist”, the rule says, adding “young” and “unfit animals” cannot be sold.