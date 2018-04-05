Centre blames Congress for Budget session 'washout'

[India], Apr. 5 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Thursday held the Congress party responsible for over the near washout of the Budget session as both the houses of Parliament today once again witnessed disruptions for the 21st consecutive day.

"We are ready and waiting to talk about no-confidence motion, Cauvery issue and others. The Congress should clarify why did not it let the Parliament function when we have been ready to discuss all issues?" asked Kumar.

He also added that the government has presented a model of no work, no pay.

On Wednesday, Kumar said that Members of Parliament of the BJP-NDA alliance parties will not claim their salaries and allowance for 23 days as the parliament has not been functioning. The Cauvery dispute, between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has been the reason for a lot of conflicts, with MPs from political parties of both states agitating in the Parliament regularly, causing untimely adjournment of both the houses. Recurrent protests and agitations by Telegu Desam Party (TDP) MPs over special status to Andhra Pradesh have also seen daily disruption of the Parliament proceedings. (ANI)