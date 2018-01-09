Centre brewing hatred, not resolving real issues: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday zeroed in on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for creating a divide in the nation, instead of dealing with the real issues that matter.

Gandhi, while addressing a convention of Global Organisation of People of Indian origin, said that the Centre instead of focusing on removal of poverty, job creation and providing world-class education system, is busy fuelling hate and division.

"Job creation is at an eight-year low. Instead of focusing on removal of poverty, job creating and world-class education system, we see instead rise in forces of hate and division,' Rahul said.

"Instead of accepting that we are struggling to create jobs, instead of uniting people of all religions and communities together to face the challenge, the government is busy converting the fear being generated in jobless youth into hatred between communities", he added. Rahul further lauded the Indian Diasporas for their contribution towards the development of various nations and urged them to help India combat issues it is facing. "I am here to tell you what you mean to your country, you are important, to tell you that there is a serious problem at home, and to tell you are part of the solution. Your talent, skills, tolerance, patriotism is what India needs today. You have shown us how you have built the countries you have journeyed to", he said. Rahul also underlined the BJP's performance in the recently concluded Gujarat elections and said that though the state is the BJP's bastion it siphoned a narrow win. "Gujarat is BJP's stronghold and but it won by a narrow margin", he said. (ANI)