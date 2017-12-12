Centre calls all party meet to discuss strategy for winter session

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has called an all party meeting on December 14 in Parliament Library to prepare the strategy for the Winter Session of Parliament.

Parliament Winter Session will be held from December 15, 2017 to January 5, 2018.

Meanwhile, the Opposition leaders will also be holding a separate meeting, a day ahead of the winter session, in Ghulam Nabi Azad's office in Parliament.

Senior Congress leaders including Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge will take part in the meet.

A number of important bills are expected to be discussed in the upcoming session. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was recently targeted by the Opposition for delaying the winter session in the wake of Gujarat assembly elections.(ANI)