Centre can't act unilaterally: Sitharaman

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Central government cannot take a unilateral decision on setting up a Cauvery Management Board as it has to consult other states too.

She told reporters that it was not that the Centre was sitting quiet but there were various issues like whether it would be authority or board as it exists in respect of various interstate water disputes in the country.

"I can't say I will set up an Authority tomorrow. What we decide should also be suitable for all the states concerned," the minister said.

Later in Ramanathapuram, where she went for an engagement, was shown black flags by DMK activists.