Centre 'committed to helping Andhra grow as new state'

[India], Feb 06 (ANI): The Central Government will provide adequate help to Andhra Pradesh in its growth as a new state, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said on Wednesday.

Kumar made the remarks in view of protests and Telugu Desam Party's disappointment with the Centre over budget allocation to Andhra Pradesh.

"The Finance Minister has assured the TDP MPs to provide sufficient help to Andhra Pradesh as a new state," he said.

TDP and YSR MPs staged separate protests in the Parliament premises over demand of special status and package to Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)