Centre committed to Odisha's development: PM

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said his government is fully committed to Odisha's development as he dedicated various projects worth thousands of crores to the public here.

Modi inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar built at a cost of Rs 1,260 crore and said it would prove to be a centre of the dreams for Odisha's youth and also provide employment.

"The central government is committed to the overall development of Odisha. All steps are being taken from infrastructure to the common man's development. And I assure you that this work will continue," he said addressing a gathering here.

The Prime Minister also laid foundation stones and unveiled various projects worth Rs 14,000 crore. He released a commemorative stamp and coin on 200 years of the Paika rebellion against the British East India Company's rule in Odisha in 1817. --IANS mak/in/bg