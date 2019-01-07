Centre committed to protection of Tribal Rights: Jual Oram

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Jual Oram on Sunday said that the Centre is committed to protect the rights of tribals.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day workshop on Effective Implementation of PESA Act, 1996, here today, he said, "The fundamental spirit of the Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA Act) devolves power and authority to Gram Sabha and Panchayats than delegation. The provisions in Constitution and under this act call for every legislation in the 5th scheduled area to be in conformity with the customary laws, social and religious practices and traditional management practices of community resources."

Outlining that the states need to implement it more effectively and bestow powers and authority to make Gram Sabhas and Panchayats function as institutions of local governance, he added that the same will lead to enforcing prohibition of sale and consumption of alcohol and ownership of minor forest produce restoration of unlawfully alienated land. Oram also emphasised that the ministries of Forests, Tribal Affairs and Panchayat Raj have to work together and collaborate for effective implementation of the Act. "The Prime Minister has time and again reiterated the government's commitment for the development of the tribals," he added. The PESA Act is a special Act by the Parliament to facilitate a separate and progressive legal and administrative regime of rural India. The Act came into force on December 24, 1996 in the tribal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and also Telangana. (ANI)