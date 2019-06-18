Centre compulsorily retires 15 senior CBIC officials for misconduct

New Delhi: Within days of showing the door to a dozen senior Income Tax officials for alleged charges of misconduct, the axe has now fallen on 15 senior revenue officials dealing with indirect taxes on charges ranging from demanding bribe, criminal conspiracy to financial impropriety.

Finance Ministry sources said that the axe fell on officials in the rank of Principal Commissioner and Commissioner, besides others of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) under Rule 56 (j) of central civil services (pension) rules.

This is yet another major clean-up drive by the Modi government after coming to power for the second consecutive term last month. The officers include Anup Srivastava, Principal Commissioner, Pr ADG (Audit) Delhi, Atul Dikshit, a commissioner who was under suspension and G. Shree Harsha, Commissioner, ADG DGPM Chennai. Assistant Commissioner of Mumbai GST Zone, Vinod Kr. Sangha, Assistant Commisioner of Bhubaneswar GST Zone, S.S. Bisht and Amresh Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi GST Zone were also among the 15 compulsorily retires officials.