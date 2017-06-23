Centre confident of Kovind's victory in Presidential polls

[India] June 23 (ANI): With the presidential elections approaching, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir on Friday said that all sections of the society are satisfied with the nomination of Ramnath Kovind as the next leader of the nation, adding his selection is certain.

"We give Kovind wishes. This is a good choice by our party and all sections of the society are happy with this. He is a qualifying candidate. Meira Kumar's nomination is Opposition's decision, let them think over that. Kovind will win, we are certain of that," Ahir told ANI.

Meanwhile, a confident Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, while maintaining that the NDA Government's presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind will win with majority, said that the Congress Party is using Meira Kumar as a 'sacrificial goat' in this election.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar has been announced as the Opposition's Presidential nominee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will accompany National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind to the Parliament House today to file his nomination to be the 15th President of India.

The Prime Minister took to his Twitter handle to confirm the same.

"Will accompany Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji as he files his nomination papers today for the upcoming Presidential election," he tweeted.

The BJP has prepared four sets for Kovind's nomination.

In the first set, proposer Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present along with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

In the second set, proposer BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley will be there.

In the third set, proposer Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Parkash Singh Badal, Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu will be present.

In the fourth set, proposer Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be present.

The Shiv Sena, Janata Dal (United), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) including O. Panneerselvam have backed Kovind for the post of President.

The Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - met yesterday to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decision on Presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind, following which they announced their candidate.

The election for the next President of India is to be held on July 17 as President Pranab Mukherjee will demit the office on July 24. (ANI)