Centre creating rift between AP, Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the Centre of trying to build differences between the state and Telangana by adopting a divide and rule policy.

Interacting with the students in the Knowledge Summit Program named "Jnana Bheri", Naidu came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government and said, "Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are like brothers. The Centre is creating differences between both the states. The Centre is adopting a divide and rule policy. The Centre is not helping southern states. South states are developed ones, paying high taxes."

"But through 15th finance commission, the developed states are being penalized. The states with less population will get lesser devolutions. Such proposals hamper southern states. We are opposing it."

Naidu further revealed that he joined NDA and supported Prime Minister Modi for the sake of Andhra Pradesh's development, but to no avail.

"During my regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, I gave the highest priority for education and knowledge. I developed Hyderabad and turned it into an IT hub. Now, I am working for the all-round development of Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation. I will make the state a knowledge hub. Post bifurcation, our state is facing many problems."

"I joined NDA for the sake of state development. I supported Prime Minister Modi keeping in mind the future of the state. But the BJP-led NDA government didn't help us. He (PM Modi) cheated us. Despite Centre's non-cooperation, Andhra Pradesh is developing leaps and bounds. Even in the recent quarter, our state recorded a growth of 11 per cent," he said.

While addressing the students, the Chief Minister also informed that the Andhra Pradesh Government is launching unemployment allowance to youth. "Now, we are launching unemployment allowance to youth. No state government is able to pay such an allowance. Recently website is launched; the program will start from October 2," he said.

Naidu further boosted the morale and zeal of students, saying, "Knowledge is power. Technology and knowledge can achieve anything. I have a vision to the state to transform the state into a knowledge hub. If the youth are given knowledge, they can rule the world."

"We will take our economy to one trillion economy by 2029. Our vision is to make Andhra Pradesh a world level state by 2050," he added.

Discussing the future plans, he said, "Many ask me, you developed Hyderabad, now Hyderabad is left in Telangana. Won't you feel pained? I said now I got another chance to build a world-class city."

Polavaram is a great project. It is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh. We will finish it. River inter-linking has been a dream in India. Even former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee dreamt of it. Now, we are making it realized. Godavari and Krishna are being interlinked with Polavaram project. Later , we will interlink all five major rivers in the state, along with rivulets and tributaries."