Centre declares Jamaat-e-Islamai (JeI) as ‘unlawful association’

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): The Government on Thursday has banned the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), Jammu and Kashmir declaring it as an "unlawful association" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA) notification, “Whereas the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) has been indulging in activities, which are prejudicial to internal security and public order, and have the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country. Hence in regard to the activities of the JeI, it is necessary to declare the JeI to be an unlawful association with immediate effect.”

The notification also asserted that JeI is in close touch with militant outfits and is supporting extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere and is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country intended to cause disaffection. It also observed that if the unlawful activities of JeI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it is likely to escalate its subversive activities including attempt to carve out an Islamic state out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the Government established by law and would continue advocating the secession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing the accession of the State with the Union. Jamaat-e-Islami has been declared unlawful association according to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967). The order will be effective from a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. (ANI)