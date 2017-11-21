Centre delaying Parl session to evade debates on its misgovernance: Congress

[India], November 21 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday said that the Modi Government was delaying the winter Parliament session in order to evade the Opposition's questions on issues like unemployment, the Goods and Services Tax (GST), demonetisation and the Rafael deal.

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Anand Sharma said, "It is clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government are running away from the Parliament to avoid debates or discussions which will surely expose their misgovernance. The sufferings of the people, the rising unemployment, agrarian distress, pain of the farmers, corruption and particularly, the irregularities in the Rafale deal - these are the actualities."

He further said that the Centre was avoiding to convene the session as they know that discussions on these issues in the Parliament would expose them, especially in the run up to the Gujarat elections. Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi had, earlier on Monday, accused the Centre of sabotaging the winter session of Parliament on flimsy grounds. She said that the Centre could not escape constitutional accountability by "locking the temple of democracy." The Centre, however, said a Cabinet Committee meeting would be held soon to fix the dates for winter session of Parliament. "We are committed to hold the winter Parliament session and in the next couple of days we are going to have cabinet committee meeting on parliamentary affairs and decide the dates," Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said. The winter session of Parliament usually starts in the third week of November and lasts until the third week of December. (ANI)