Centre denies plans to implement NRC in Tripura

[India], Oct 5 (ANI): The central government on Friday denied reports of implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state of Tripura and termed them "absolutely incorrect and mischievous."

"News reports have appeared to the effect that a delegation of Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura (INPT), after a meeting with Union Home Minister (Rajnath Singh), has claimed that NRC is likely to be implemented in Tripura. These reports are absolutely incorrect and mischievous," according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

"No assurance of any kind was given by Union Home Minister regarding implementation of NRC in the State of Tripura. It is categorically asserted that no decision has been taken on the issue of NRC in Tripura," MHA further added. A delegation of INPT led by its president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl met Rajnath Singh on Thursday demanding implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state of Tripura. After the meeting, Hrangkhawl told ANI: "There is a large population of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in Tripura and we have requested the Home Minister that the Centre should implement NRC in Tripura like Assam." Expressing satisfaction over the meeting, the INPT chief had said that the Home Minister listened to all their demands with patience. He claimed that the minister assured that their demands would be looked into. Hrangkhawl further informed that INPT was also contemplating filing a writ petition in the Supreme Court on the issue and they were in consultation with other organisations in the state. The delegation also met Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Joint Secretary (North East) Satyendar Garg. (ANI)