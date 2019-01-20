Toggle navigation
Toggle navigation
Home
Samachar
News
Finance
SPORTS
Movies
Bawarchi
Astrology
Videos
Gold rates
DUBAI GOLD RATES
RUPEE
Jobs
Health
Antzill
Techtalk
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
News
National
Centre directs educational institutions to implement 10% quota for poor
Centre directs educational institutions to implement 10% quota for poor
Source :
Last Updated: Sun, Jan 20, 2019 17:45 hrs
Array
Array
Array
Array
Array
SEARCH
More from Sify:
talking point on sify news
Latest Features
SC overrules ban on dance bars in Maharashtra
Majboot Sarkar!
Cartoon: CBI chief Alok Verma removed
Outrage over Rahul Gandhi's misogynist comment
Master Blaster Vikas in Modi's team!