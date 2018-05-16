Centre directs forces to not launch operations during Ramzan in J-K

[India], May 16 (ANI): The Central Government on Wednesday asked the security forces not to launch operations in Jammu and Kashmir during the month of Ramzan.

Accordingly, the security forces are to reserve the right to retaliate, if attacked or if it is essential to protect the lives of innocent people.

The move was taken to maintain a peaceful environment during the holy month observed by Muslims.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh informed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of the decision, which the latter whole-heartedly welcomed.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. (ANI)