Centre dubs Kannur incident as 'politically motivated'

[India], May 29 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday blatantly castigated the Congress Party in wake of one of its youth wing leader slaughtering a calf in public view and dubbed the incident as politically motivated and provocative.

Prasad asserted that his party at the Centre does not want to suppress food habits but the barbaric incident was an unfortunate and shameful event.

"I condemn the act of the Congress leader who slaughtered a calf in public view. This was a shameful and provocative act. We do not want to suppress anybody's food habit. But this was an incident intended towards political gains. This is very unfortunate," said Prasad.

The Kannur Police yesterday registered a case against district president of Youth Congress and other Congress workers under Section 120 (A) of the Kerala Police Act, for slaughtering calf in public view. The police filed the case on the basis of a video where the president of Youth Congress, Rigil Pookkutty and other Youth Congress workers could be seen slaughtering the calf. The incident comes amid hue and cry over Centre's new rule prohibiting sale of animals for slaughter or religious sacrifice at livestock markets and animal fairs. The Students' Federation of India (SFI) earlier staged a protest in Kerala against the ban by eating beef outside University College, Trivandrum. (ANI)