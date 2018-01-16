Centre ends Haj subsidy, says decision taken to empower minorities

New Delhi: The central government on Tuesday said it has decided to withdraw subsidy given to hundreds and thousands of Muslims for the annual Haj pilgrimage.
Following the SC directive the Govts move to abolish #HajSubsidy is progressive. No one should be paid for religious tourism. Such funds can be used for pressing issues of public importance.— Daniel Francis (@DFranticly) January 16, 2018
Union govt. withdraws subsidy to haj pilgrims.Haj subsidy funds to be used for educational empowerment of girls & women of minority community.— Sadhana Tiwari (@Swt_Sadhana) January 16, 2018
Appreciable step! This is in accordance with the govt. policy of development for all, appeasement for none.
Government ends Haj subsidy. The subsidy amount will now be used for educating Muslim girls. Huge step towards women empowerment!— Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) January 16, 2018
Ending Haj subsidy is a good beginning. Government should stop spending on maintaining mass delusions. End all support to religion.— Kamlesh Singh | Bana de Lohagarh (@kamleshksingh) January 16, 2018
Great move to scrap Haj subsidy. I am so happy to see PM accepting at least one demand of Asad Owaisi https://t.co/FhlOwClUSY— Sanjay Dixit संजय (@Sanjay_Dixit) January 16, 2018
A government is obligated to maintain the places on its territory. Pilgrimage places, festivals are part of tourism, like any other monument. It fuels local economy— Sankrant Sanu सानु (@sankrant) January 16, 2018
It is not obligated to fund foreign Haj travel from which it gets no benefit. https://t.co/O3M4yvtVS7
GOI withdraws Haj subsidy. The funds will now be used for the educational empowerment of girls/ women of minority community. Welcome step. Whoever from whichever religion wants to go on a religious trip, shd go at own cost.— Me (@semubhatt) January 16, 2018
Dear news outlets running the end of Haj subsidy as “breaking news” today, please read this story from Nov 3, 2017. Thanks. https://t.co/uU9oLOwn6l— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) January 16, 2018