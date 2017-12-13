Centre extends Aadhaar linking deadline till March 31

[India], Dec.13 (ANI): After considering various representations received and inputs received from banks, the Centre has decided to notify March 31, 2018 or six months from the date of commencement of account based relationship by the client, whichever is later, as the date of submission of the Aadhaar number, and Permanent Account Number or Form 60 by the clients to the reporting entity. It said that the necessary notification in this regard has been issued.

It may be recalled that earlier under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering (Maintenance of Records) Second Amendment Rules, 2017, published in the Extraordinary Gazette of India vide G.S.R. 538 (E) dated 01.06.2017, it was provided that

i) In case the client, eligible to be enrolled for Aadhaar and obtain a Permanent Account Number does not submit the Aadhaar number or the Permanent Account Number at the time of commencement of an account based relationship with a reporting entity, the client shall submit the same within a period of six months from the date of the commencement of the account based relationship. Provided that the clients, eligible to be enrolled for Aadhaar and obtain the Permanent Account Number, already having an account based relationship with reporting entities prior to date of this notification, the client shall submit the Aadhaar number and Permanent Account Number by 31st December, 2017. (ii) In case the client fails to submit the Aadhaar number and Permanent Account Number within the aforesaid six months period, the said account shall cease to be operational till the time the Aadhaar number and Permanent Account Number is submitted by the client. Provided that in case client already having an account based relationship with reporting entities prior to date of this notification fails to submit the Aadhaar number and Permanent Account Number by 31st December, 2017, the said account shall cease to be operational till the time the Aadhaar number and Permanent Account Number is submitted by the client. (ANI)