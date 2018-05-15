Centre failed to address basic needs of nation: Chidambaram

[India], May 15 (ANI): Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday cited a report by a social media platform to remark that all the Central ministries dealing with the basic and essential concerns of the common people have failed.

Chidambaram tweeted, "According to ranking by a social media platform, all Ministries dealing with the basic and essential concerns of the common people have FAILED!"

He followed it with another tweet to list those ministries, "The FAILED list includes Labour, Agriculture, Housing, HRD (Education), Drinking Water and many more."

The former finance minister has been an adamant critic of the Narendra Modi-led NDA Government and dubbed the Centre's claims of development as mere 'jumlas'. (ANI)