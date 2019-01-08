Centre failed to give MSP promised to paddy farmers: Odisha CM

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government failed to give Minimum Support Price (MSP) it promised to the paddy farmers during the Lok-Sabha elections in 2014.

"Biju Janata Dal have just been to meet the President regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy farmers as promised by the BJP in its manifesto in 2014. However, sadly they have done nothing about it. We have repeatedly reminded them by letter and by telephone to do something as the farmers are suffering. But they have done nothing," Patnaik told ANI after meeting President Kovind.

The Odisha Chief Minister was accompanied by a 12-member delegation comprising Biju Krushak Janata Dal (BKJD) president Prasanna Acharya, BKJD secretary general Pratap Jena, Cuttack MP Bhatruhari Mahatab, Dhenkanal MP Tathagat Satpathy, Balasore MP Rabindra Jena, and MLA Pramila Mallick, among others. Patnaik was in the national capital to attend a public meeting organised at the Talkatora Stadium in the national capital on Tuesday to push the farmers' demands regarding MSP for their grains. The demand was for MSP for paddy to be fixed at Rs 2,930 per quintal, up from the current price of Rs 1,750. The BJD chief, who spoke to reporters in the national capital, also said he needed some more time to arrive at a decision with regards to joining the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance of the opposition parties, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)