Centre filing review petition, no point of 'Bharat Bandh': Paswan

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday raised question over all-India bandh against the Supreme Court's ruling on the SC/ST Act, while saying that Centre is positively going to file the review petition.

"What is the point of organising a Bharat Bandh? The government is positively going to file the review petition," Paswan told ANI.

Dalit organisations have called a nationwide Bandh on Monday, on account of the issue pertaining to the apex court ruling on Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989.

Recently, in its order, the top court had introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the Act while directing that there will be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. The Centre will file a review petition in the top court today, challenging the ruling. (ANI)