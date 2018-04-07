Centre following oppressive policy instead of resolving our problems: Andhra CM

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday accused Prime Minister led Narendra Modi government of following an oppressive policy instead of attempting to resolve the issue of granting special category status to the state.

Addressing an all-party meeting here, Naidu categorically stated that his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would now 'stand against' the Prime Minister Modi's government.

"By standing against Narendra Modi we could, for the first time, bring our problems to the notice of the nation. The centre is going ahead with oppressive policy but they are not thinking to recognise our sentiments and resolve our problems," he added.

Naidu also said that TDP had allied with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to help develop the bifurcated state. "Even during 2014 general election, we did not try for alliance with BJP. Prime Minister Modi himself came to us, said that BJP is sympathetic towards Andhra, let us work together for development of the state. Then only I allied with them, just for the sake of state's interests," he said. The demands for special status arose when Telangana was scooped out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, under the Congress-led UPA government, and suffered a considerable reduction in revenue on account of Hyderabad's inclusion in Telangana. Ahead of the 2014 general elections, BJP forged alliance with TDP with the promise to grant Special Category status to the state. The Andhra ruling party and the BJP-ruled Centre have been at the loggerheads ever since the announcement of 2018-19 Union Budget. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) alleged that the Centre ignored the demand of 'Special Category Status' to Andhra Pradesh in the budget, while the latter brushed aside the charges. On March 16, the ruling TDP reached a deadlock with BJP over this issue and ultimately quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition. (ANI)