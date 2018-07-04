Centre gives nod to creation of posts in NCSK

[India], Jul 4 (ANI): The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the creation of one post each of vice-chairperson and member in the National Commission for Safai Karmacharis (NCSK).

The decision is intended to optimise the functioning of the NCSK and to fulfill the desired objectives of welfare and development of the target group.

The NCSK is working for the welfare of both safai karamcharis and manual scavengers.

It is mandated to work towards the elimination of inequalities in status facilities and opportunities for safai karamcharis and has an important role to ensure rehabilitation of all the identified manual scavengers on a time-bound basis.

Under Section 31 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013, the NCSK is to monitor the implementation of the Act, to enquire into complaints regarding contravention of provisions of the Act and to advice central and state governments for effective implementation of the act. (ANI)