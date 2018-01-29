Centre harming democracy: Kharge

[India], Jan. 29 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday charged the Center with taking steps that would be harmful for Indian democracy in the short and long term.

Kharge told ANI, that the ruling party is introducing bills at the last moment and pressurising all in the Parliament to pass it without giving time for discussion, which he said is harmful for democracy.

"We do not discuss important issue, there are discrepancies. The Bills are tabled at a last moment and the Centre tries to pass it on the basis of their majority in the house, which reduces the democracy of Parliament," Kharge said.

Kharge also questioned the short time duration allocated for the Budget session. "How will things be discussed in four days? This is just an eyewash. They want to just get done with this and go for election," he said. "The ruling party is taking things lightly. Bills are being passed just like that. They think they are in the majority and can get away with anything," he added. (ANI)