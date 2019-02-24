Centre increases hardship allowance for CRPF personnel 

New[India], Feb 24 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday announced enhancement of Risk and Hardship Allowance under RH Matrix for the Central Armed Police Forces personnel from Rs 9,700 to Rs 17,300 per month for troops up to the rank of Inspector and from Rs 16,900 to Rs 25,000 for officers.This announcement comes days after the Central government approved air travel for all the personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Jammu and Kashmir sector.According to MHA, this will entitle air travel to all CAPF personnel on the Delhi-Srinagar, Srinagar-Delhi, Jammu-Srinagar and Srinagar-Jammu sectors.The decision will immediately benefit approximately 7,80,000 personnel of the CAPFs in the ranks of Constable, Head Constable and ASI who were otherwise not eligible earlier.This includes a journey on duty and journey on leave, i.e; while going on leave from Jammu and Kashmir to home and return.This facility is in addition to the existing air courier services for CAPFs that have been steadily extended in all sectors by the MHA to help the jawans cut down on travel time during their journey to and fro from home on leave.It is worth mentioning that both verdicts come in the wake of suicide car bomb attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRMAH, Centre, CRPF, RH Matrix, Central Armed Police Forces, Risk and Hardship allowancePF) convoy on February 14 in the Pulwama district when it was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. At least 40 personnel were killed in the attack. (ANI)

