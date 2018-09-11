Centre increases remuneration of Anganwadi, ASHA workers

[India], Sept 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an increase in the remuneration given to Anganwadi and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers.

The announcement, which will be effective from next month, was made during a video interaction with ASHA, Anganwadi and Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) workers today.

The Prime Minister announced the doubling of routine incentives given by the Union Government to ASHA workers. In addition, all ASHA workers and their helpers would be provided free insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and the Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Besides that, Prime Minister Modi also announced a significant increase in the honorarium given to Anganwadi workers. Those receiving Rs 3,000 per month so far, would now receive Rs 4,500 per month. Similarly, those receiving Rs 2,200 per month would now get Rs 3,500 per month. The honorarium for Anganwadi helpers has also been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,250 per month. The Prime Minister announced that Anganwadi workers and helpers using techniques such as Common Application Software (ICDS-CAS), would get additional incentives. The incentives ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 500 would be based on performance. During his interaction with ASHA, Anganwadi and ANM workers, Prime Minister Modi appreciated their efforts to work together, to use innovative means and technology, to improve the delivery of health and nutrition services and achieve the goal of the POSHAN Abhiyan - reduction of malnutrition in the country. (ANI)