Centre intentionally delaying Kadapa steel plant: Andhra CM

[India], June 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu accused the Centre of "intentionally delaying" the Kadapa steel plant project.

While asking the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to let go off its "stubborn attitude" Naidu during a teleconference with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders said, "The centre is asking same questions number of times. After our agitation started, they raised two new queries. The Centre has kept the draft feasibility report aside for six months. There is no controversy over the lands of Kadapa,"

He added: "These are not the mines that we have given to Gali Janardan Reddy. We are showing different mines and different lands. Even then why centre is prolonging the subject? The Centre is intentionally delaying the steel plant. We are ready to give water, allocated mines, national highway, Krishnapatnam sea port, we are ready to setup railway line."

Naidu said that the Centre need to let go off its "stubborn attitude and it must fulfill the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh."

During the teleconference, Naidu also inquired about the health condition of TDP MLC Ravi and Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh who are on indefinite hunger strike since the last 8 days in Kadapa.

The Centre, in a recent affidavit to the Supreme Court, had said that installing a steel plant at Kadapa was not financially viable. However, the Andhra Pradesh government strongly argued that it was a viable project for at least 15 years. (ANI)