Centre interfering in judicial functioning: Supreme Court lawyers

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday said the government has meddled with the functioning of the judiciary by appointing senior advocate Indu Malhotra as a Supreme Court judge.

However, at the same time, the lawyers' body said Malhotra will prove to be a great judge.

"Indu Malhotra is a fine lawyer and she will prove to be a great judge. I have a huge reservation at the attitude of the government, there is no way by which they should not have cleared Justice KM Joseph's name," SCBA chief advocate Vikas Singh said.

Singh also said the matter should be taken up with the government very strongly. "By making one appointment and not making another, the government has interfered in the functioning of the judiciary. This is a very serious matter and should be taken up with the government very strongly," he added. Malhotra will be the first woman SC judge to be appointed to the post directly from the bar. The government has decided to put on hold the elevation of Justice KM Joseph, who heads the Uttarakhand High Court.