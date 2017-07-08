Centre is behind Basirhat violence: Mamata

Kolkata: Continuing her tirade against the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held the central government responsible for the recent Baduria and Basirhat violence which has turned the entire state into chaos.

"The Centre wants to impose President's rule in the region," she said.

Mamata said there would demand for a judicial enquiry into the violence that occurred over a Facebook post.

"The Centre has a non-cooperative attitude;. Te border areas are being disturbed with foreign hands having good relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party," she said while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

She further said that the law would take it own course against those who had planned the incident. "The Centre is not cooperating to maintain law and order in the region," she said. Meanwhile, the North 24 Parganas Superintendent of Police Bhaskar Mukherjee has been removed and C Sudharkar Rao will take over the post.