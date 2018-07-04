Centre issues LoC regarding NRI matrimonial disputes

[India], July 04 (ANI): Ministry of Women and Child Development on Wednesday issued a Look-out-Circular (LoC) regarding Non-resident Indian matrimonial disputes.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Integrated Nodal Agency (INA) held here under the chairpersonship of WCD Secretary.

The ministry has till now issued six LoCs since April 2018 on the basis of the complaints received in the connection.

Earlier in June, Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD) Maneka Gandhi said all marriages NRI solemnised in India have to be registered within 48 hours to prevent non-issuance of passport and visas.

Addressing a press conference, Maneka said the WCD Ministry is in the process of issuing orders to the registrars that such marriages have to be registered within 48 hours else the passport and visas would not be issued. Currently, few states such as Punjab mandatorily register NRI marriages. (ANI)