Centre launches app to report accident, pothole on highway

[India], Mar 07 (ANI): Union Minister of Water Resources, Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday launched the Sukhad Yatra app, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) 1033 toll-free number and driver training scheme in Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Nitin Gadkari said that the driver training scheme will make the system, time-bound, efficient and corruption free.

"Scheme will make the system, time-bound, efficient, and corruption free. There will be a proper classroom, training etc. We will open these centers on priority in backward and tribal areas as there are fewer job opportunities there," Gadkari said.

"Our country is short of 22 lakh drivers, as a result, MNCs running cab services hire less trained drivers. This scheme is connected with skill development," Gadkari added. The event was also graced by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. Sukhad Yatra is a mobile application has been prepared by the NHAI for highway users or motorists. The key feature of the app will enable the user to enter road quality-related information or to report any accident or pothole on the highway. "It also provides users with real-time data related to waiting time expected at plazas and various facilities like points of interest, highway nest/nest mini, etc., available across the highway. The app can also be used by the users to purchase the FASTag tag and further facilitate the highway user experience," read an official statement. On the other hand, the toll-free number - 1033, will enable users to report an emergency condition, or highway-related feedback, across the highway. "The service is supported by a multi-lingual support and user location tracking features to provide the user with accurate and responsive complaint resolution," the statement added. (ANI)