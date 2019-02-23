Centre moves 100 companies of paramilitary forces to Srinagar amid crackdown

New Delhi: The Centre airlifted an additional hundred companies of paramilitary forces to Srinagar to boost security build up after police detained JKLF chief Yasin Malik Friday night and arrested dozens of Jamaat-e-Islami workers in the Valley.

The fresh deployment includes 45 companies of the CRPF, 35 of the BSF and ten each of the 10 SSB, and the ITBP.

There has been a considerable build-up of security forces across Jammu and Kashmir after the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

About two dozen people associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami were also arrested from central, north and south Kashmir as part of a crackdown after the terror attack on a CRPF convoy that killed 40 troopers in Pulwama on February 14. Police have so far not commented on the detentions. The Jamaat-e-Islami termed the move a well-designed conspiracy to pave way for further uncertainty in the region. During the intervening night of 22-23 February, 2019 police and other forces agencies launched mass arrest drive and raided many houses in the Valley wherein dozens of its central and district level leaders have been arrested, it said in a statement. Police and paramilitary forces have been put on high alert but there was no confirmation about any more detentions.