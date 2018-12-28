Centre mulling farm package ahead of 2019 polls

New Delhi: Under attack for the agrarian crisis, the government is contemplating several incentives, including a big financial package, to woo farmers ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

The government's likely announcement of incentives to boost rural income will come following feedback given by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and MPs, besides other stakeholders, they added.

Sources said the Agriculture Ministry has prepared a road map and made a presentation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting both short and long term 'sustainable' solutions to various issues that are impacting farmers and causing agricultural distress in the country.

BJP president Amit Shah had met Modi earlier to discuss the farmers' issues. The ministry has studied various state models, including loan waiver announced in seven states, input subsidy being given in states such as Odisha and the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme of Telangana, among others. "In the meeting with the PM, the ministry made a presentation and the discussions revolved around the key issues facing the farming community and the possible solutions that can be provided before general elections," a highly placed source said. The ruling BJP was defeated in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in the recent state polls, where rural distress was a key factor.